Businesses across the nation are offering services – everything from free haircuts, car washes to flu shots.

Restaurants aren't the only businesses showering veterans and active military with freebies and deals this Veterans Day.

Businesses across the nation are offering services – everything from free haircuts, car washes to flu shots.

Some retailers including Target and Under Armour also are offering discounts for veterans and military a discount.

Veterans Day marks the date when Germany and the Allies signed a 1918 agreement to end World War I hostilities. The fighting ceased on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. It was first recognized as Armistice Day in 1919.

Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

Veterans Day 2020: What's open and closed on Veterans Day? Most banks are closed while stock market, stores, restaurants open

Proof of service such as a military ID is typically required and a few businesses will allow dressing in uniform as a form of identification. Discharge papers, VA cards and veteran organization membership cards also can be used to prove service at most businesses.

The federal government will grant free access to national parks and other public lands to veterans and Gold Star families starting on Veterans Day, the Department of the Interior said.

The department also waived park entrance fees for fifth-graders and their families who didn't get to use a pass intended for fourth-grade students when many national parks were closed in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The waiver starts immediately and extends through the end of August 2021.

And regardless of whether you're a veteran or are active military, Dunkin' has a freebie for all of its DD Perks loyalty members for Free Coffee Wednesday. On Wednesdays through Dec. 23, get a free medium hot or iced coffee. No purchase is required.

Insure your turkey for holiday fails?:Whole Foods and Progressive offering 'Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan'

Ring of fire?:350,000 Ring video doorbells recalled for potential fire hazard after 23 devices ignite

Veterans Day free haircut, car wash

Some exclusions apply and offers can vary by location. Check with your closest location to confirm participation.

American Family Care: Free flu vaccine Wednesday for vets with proper ID.

Autobell Car Wash: Free "Ride-Thru wash" for all veterans and active military on Wednesday. No ID required.

Car wash: Veterans and active military can get a free car wash at participating locations nationwide Wednesday. Find locations at www.graceforvets.org. Also, Sheetz locations with car washes will also offer free car washes Wednesday.

Great Clips: Free haircut Wednesday for veterans and active duty or pick up a free haircut card. Also, non-veterans who get a haircut Wednesday get a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Hair Cuttery: Through Nov. 15, veterans get a 10% discount on any haircut or salon service for a week.

Sport Clips: Free haircut Wednesday. Search for participating stores and hours at www.sportclips.com.

Topgolf: Through its ongoing Heroes Program, active-duty military and veterans, get 10% off Topgolf gameplay, 20% discount on select monthly memberships and a 10% discount on events.

More deals: Local businesses and smaller chains may also offer discounts and freebies Wednesday.

Veterans Day free food, meal deals

The following offers are available Wednesday unless otherwise noted. Most are for dine-in only and some require a mobile app.

7-Eleven: Veterans with a Veterans Advantage account can link their account to the convenience store chain's 7Rewards loyalty program to get special offers including a free cup of coffee for Veterans Day. Learn more at www.7-eleven.com.

Applebee's: Free meal from a special menu but offers can vary.

Bar Louie: Free burger or flatbread.

Beef 'O' Brady's: Free meal up to $10. No purchase required.

Ben's Soft Pretzels: Free jumbo soft pretzel.

Biggby Coffee: Free hot brewed coffee up to 24 ounces.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr Pepper beverage.

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu.

Bonefish Grill: Ongoing 10% discount daily.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from a special menu.

Captain D's: 10% off meals for veterans.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid ID through Wednesday. The chain also has an ongoing 10% discount for active and retired service members.

Casey's General Store: Free coffee.

Chicken Salad Chick: Free Chick Special and regular drink.

Chili's Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.: 30% off military discount.

Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet for veterans with military ID and a coupon posted at www.cicis.com/veteransday.

Country Pride: Free meal for veterans Wednesday.

Cousins Subs: Free regular side with purchase of a 7.5-inch sub. The side can be a free chocolate or vanilla shake or float, fries, chips or Wisconsin Cheese Curds.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches: 50% off entire order Wednesday for walk-in and carry-out orders. Not valid online, on lobster or gift cards.

Denny's: Free "Build Your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich.

Dunkin': Free doughnut of your choice.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free hot or iced medium coffee when veterans state that they are a veteran.

Famous Dave's: Free Lunch Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich with side.

Farmer Boys: Free Big Cheese for veterans.

Fazoli’s: Free spaghetti Wednesday.

Fogo de Chão: 50% off a veteran's meal Wednesday and 10% off for up to three guests’ meals.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free combo meal cards for veterans and active-duty military who visit a Freddy's location Wednesday. The cards are good through Nov. 30.

Friendly's: Free All-American meal for lunch or dinner.

Frisch's Big Boy: Free meal up to $10.

Golden Corral: Through Nov. 30, Golden Corral is handing out free meal and beverage cards to all active-duty military and veterans. The cards can be used once through May 31 for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday.

Hooters: 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings.

Huddle House: Free MVP Breakfast Platter.

Hy-Vee: Free breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m.

Iron Skillet: Free meal for veterans Wednesday.

Juice It Up!: Free 20-ounce classic smoothie.

Kolache Factory: Free breakfast for veterans, which includes one free kolache of any kind and one cup of any size brewed coffee.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee.

Landry’s Inc.: The company with more than 60 brands – including Morton’s The Steakhouse, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouses, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Rainforest Cafe – is offering military veterans and active members 20% off Wednesday for up to four people. Excludes Golden Nugget restaurants and McCormick & Schmick’s locations.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Free meal from a special Veterans Day menu with the purchase of another meal and proof of service from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

O'Charley's: Free meal from special menu Wednesday. Plus, the chain has a 10% military discount daily.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product Wednesday. Also, the chain has a daily heroes discount offering 10% off entire checks to all servicemen and -women, police officers, firefighters and first responders with a valid state or federal service ID.

Papa Gino's: 50% off whole pizzas for walk-in and carry out orders.

Pilot Flying J: Free breakfast combo, which includes coffee, for veterans and military on the Pilot Flying J app through Nov. 15.

Qdoba: 50% off any entree Wednesday.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin: This deal starts the day after Veterans Day. From Thursday through Nov. 30, veterans and active military who are current Red Robin Royalty members can get a free tavern burger served with bottomless fries.

Scooter's Coffee: Free drink in any size.

Sheetz: Free 6-inch turkey sub, a regular fountain drink and a free car wash at Sheetz locations that have car washes.

Shoney’s: Free breakfast bar from open to 11 a.m.

Smashburger: Free Double Burger with any purchase.

Smokey Bones: Free meal from a special menu. Plus, the chain has a 10% military discount daily.

Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie of choice.

Sonny’s BBQ: Free pork sandwich Wednesday, plus service people that stop by on Veterans Day will also receive a voucher for a free BBQ Egg Roll appetizer, redeemable with a valid military ID from Dec. 1-15.

Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, active service members and their spouses Wednesday.

Travelcenters of America: Free meals for veterans at participating Country Pride, Iron Skillet or a TA Petro quick service restaurants.

Taco John's: Free small beef #1 Combo Meal. Military personnel can redeem the offer in the Taco John’s app by entering the promo code VETERAN under the “More” tab.

TacoTime: Free meal up to $10.

TCBY: Free six ounces of frozen yogurt.

TGI Fridays: Free select meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Torchy's Tacos: Free taco and non-alcoholic beverage from a special Veterans Day menu.

Twin Peaks: Free meal from a special menu at corporate locations Wednesday.

Wawa: Free coffee of any size to veterans, active military members and their families, all day Wednesday, with no military ID required.

Wendy's: Free small breakfast combo with valid military ID from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Hours can vary by location. Service members enrolled in VetRewards through the Veterans Advantage program can get a free breakfast sandwich with any breakfast purchase from Wednesday through Dec. 31.

Wienerschnitzel: Free Chili Dog, small fries and small Pepsi.

White Castle: Free combo meal or breakfast combo.

Yard House: Free appetizer Wednesday.

Zaxby's: Free Boneless Wings Meal with proof of military service Wednesday.

More deals: Local businesses and smaller chains may also offer discounts and freebies Wednesday.

Contributing: Ryan W. Miller, Wyatte Grantham-Philips and Curtis Tate, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko