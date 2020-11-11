This season, create a no-fuss autumn tablescape to greet your guests in style.

This season, create a no-fuss autumn tablescape to greet your guests in style.

“To minimize stress and minimize your decorating budget consider building around your everyday dinnerware and adding seasonal linens,” Cara Massie, with Cara Massie Design says. “Most people don’t have the space to store dishes for each holiday celebration.”



√ White dishes are a year-round staple and act as the perfect base for mixing and matching autumnal patterns to create a beautiful tabletop. Cara loves to utilize decor pieces that can be used throughout the seasons. The brass candlesticks and green table runner can easily transition into a holiday tablescape.



√ Pro Tip: Adding warm metals such as copper and gold is an easy way to bring warmth to your decor. Brass flatware and copper mugs are widely available at multiple retailers and they’re a great way to add some sparkle to your tabletop. Always include candlelight for special occasions. The flicker of real flames creates an ambiance that encourages your guests to linger around the holiday table.

The brass candlesticks (pictured) were a thrifty find from a second-hand shop.



√ Think beyond the traditional place setting. Cara dressed up this table using gilded magnolia wreaths that act like placemats, wooden beads, and mini white pumpkins from a local farm stand. Monogrammed hemstitch napkins are always in style. Adding plaid linens is a great way to introduce traditional autumn colors to your tablescape.



√ For an easy DIY centerpiece hollow out a fresh pumpkin and fill with fresh flowers and eucalyptus. You can create your floral arrangement a few days ahead. Use Oasis wet floral foam for your stems and refrigerate your arrangement until the day of the event.



Cara is an interior stylist and loves working with homeowners and retailers in the Kansas City market where she also holds regular televised decorating segments for KCTV5 - but waterfront design and decorating has been a dream since childhood. She owns a second home at the Lake and often leads live decorating workshops and shares tips, tricks and inspiration online for decorating with confidence. She has a public speaking degree from Mizzou.

