The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon-cutting for Go To Blu at #1 Willmore Lane in Lake Ozark.

The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon-cutting for Go To Blu at #1 Willmore Lane in Lake Ozark.

The ribbon-cutting took place on October 30th, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Attendees included Go To Blu staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon-cutting celebrated their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber. GoToBlu is a software solutions provider for the tourism & hospitality industry. Their systems are community-centered and driven by technology. GoToBlu stands out in a crowd by their ability to natively combine online sales with Point of Sale and Front Desk Management using their hybrid, web and software applications. R2M2 Solutions & BluPOS are their primary software’s. R2M2 is a reservation-based system for Lodging, Camping & Activities, combined with Point of Sale. BluPOS is a Restaurant and Retail Management Software. They work with clients to maximize their investment and have tools within their software to help your business focus on customer retention.

They work directly with their clients through the stages of learning and implementation, seeking to strengthen your use of their systems. For more information, visit their website at www.gotoblu.com or call (417)-986-0963 provided