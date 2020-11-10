Miller County Health Center has announced additional county deaths related to COVID complications.

Miller County Health Center has announced additional county deaths related to COVID complications. The press release reads as follows: "It is with deep sorrow the Miller County Health Center must report additional deaths of Miller County residents diagnosed with COVID-19. No further information will be given to protect the privacy of the families. The Miller County Health Center continues to get new cases of COVID-19 reported for Miller County. Currently, we have a total of 1262 cases, of which 169 remain active and 34 have passed."



