Camden County Press Release:

On 11/09/2020, deputies responded to the area of reference a 1st degree assault. Upon arrival, deputies located a 71 year old male victim laying behind a door with severe head and body trauma. As a result of the investigation, a suspect was located and placed into custody. The male subject was transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility and placed on a 24-hour hold. The victim was life flighted to Missouri University Hospital and listed in serious condition.

Michael K Barker age 28 of Sunrise Beach was charged with Felony Domestic Assault 1st Degree, Felony Stealing, and Misdemeanor Assault. Barker was denied bond and remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility.