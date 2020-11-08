Ruth Jae Carter was born September 29, 1929 in Chelsea, Oklahoma to Zack and May (Hemphill) Combs. She entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 with family at her side. Ruth’s childhood and youth were in Chelsea and Claremore, Oklahoma. She was baptized and a member of the Claremore First Baptist Church. At the age of thirteen, she moved to Missouri, graduating from Granby High School in 1947. She married E. Max Carter on July 2, 1947 in Huntsville, Arkansas. They celebrated 62 years of marriage as they followed Max’s career with Southwestern Bell /ATT, living in Sikeston, Missouri, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Hannibal, Missouri and Joplin, Missouri before retiring on their beloved Stone Gate Farm in Granby, Missouri. Max preceded her in death in 2012. Ruth remained on the farm until moving with her constant companion, Kitty Colleen to Oak Pointe Assisted Living Apartments in Neosho, where she was a charter / founding resident when the facility opened in 2016. Ruth completed her LPN nursing degree in 1960 and was a nurse in doctor’s offices, but her love and the major part of her nursing career was her work with the surgical staff at Levering Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri and St. John’s / Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Ruth was a member of Granby First Baptist Church and served in leadership roles for many years in the Newton County Republican Party and Order of the Eastern Star. She was a founding member of the Lead Town Investment Club, as well as membership in other civic and social organizations. Ruth was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing, teaching quilting and loved traveling, but most of all, Ruth loved her family. She got great joy from entertaining family and friends, but most of all, spending special time with grandchildren, especially the annual weeklong camping excursions she and Max took with the grandchildren, which was referred to as their week at Camp Carter. Ruth is survived by her children, Steve Carter of Diamond, Missouri, Stan Carter and wife, Misty of Granby, Missouri and Rita McClary and husband, John of Bentonville, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren; her beloved twin sister, Rita Young and her brother John Combs, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma; her brother in law and sister in law, Jerry and Judy Carter of Granby. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Bonnie Collins, brother, Zack Combs, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Debra (Macy) Carter. Additionally, Ruth recognized the staff at Oak Pointe as her extended family. Ruth’s family expresses their appreciation and gratitude to the staff for the love and care they gave Ruth during her four years with them, especially their unselfish service and protection of their residents during the Covid pandemic. Funeral services were held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:30 pm at the Clark Funeral Home, Granby, Rev. Russ Johnson and Ira McKinney will officiate. The family received friends on Monday from 1:30 until service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Granby Memorial Cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be Mark Lee, John Brown, Randy Spears, Thomas Carter, Ben Carter, John Carter, Gabe Elder, Jager Carter, and Dustin Elder. Contributions in memory of Ruth may be made to the Granby First Baptist Church or the Oak Pointe Assisted Living Activity fund, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 26, Granby, MO 64844