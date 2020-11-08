Raymond Grassold, Sr., Goodman, MO, entered into rest November 3, 2020 at the age of 65. He was born October 19, 1955 in Milwaukee, WI to Raymond and Lois Grassold. Raymond worked as a stacker at Goodman Saw Mill. He enjoyed puzzles, models, and being with his grandchildren. Raymond is survived by his son, Raymond Grassold, Jr. of Quapaw, OK and three grandchildren, Emily, Wyatt, and Carter Grassold.

The family will have a time of visitation on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 5:00 until 6:00 pm at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO.

SPECIAL NOTE: Clark Funeral Home will continue to follow social distancing protocols as advised by the CDC and the State of Missouri.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com

Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho,