On Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, Bud Eustace Azure, “Wichapi Hoksina” (Star Boy), peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family. Bud was born Oct. 9, 2013, to his loving parents; mother, Breeann Hinojos and father, Andrew Azure. Bud enjoyed the company of his many loving and caring family members whom he was known to as the little “Boss Man”. Bud attended preschool and Kindergarten at Minnie H Kindergarten Center and was a current first grade student at Sweetwater Elementary. He was deeply cared for by all of his family and spent a lot of time with his paternal grandmother, Clara Azure, and paternal uncle, Keith Azure, both of whom help both parents raise Bud while they worked and so each had a special relationship with Bud that they will cherish forever. He enjoyed music and loved to listen to his favorite songs and dance to it. He also loved the outdoors and one of his favorite activities was to drive through White Horse Hill park to see the Elk and call the prairie dogs. His handsome smile and playful personality touched everyone he met. Though Bud faced a myriad of challenges that set him apart from his peers in many ways, he still left a huge impression on every heart he touched and the family is honored to have been blessed with seven wonderful years with him. Bud is survived by; his mother and father, Breeann Hinojos and Andrew Azure; sisters, Gizelle Gourd, Luvenna Azure, Lexie Azure, Justice Azure and Angela Azure; maternal grandfather, Reuben Hinojos; paternal grandmother, Clara Azure; and paternal grandfather, Michael Baer; also by his many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Bud is preceded in death by; maternal grandmother, Rebecca Longie-Hinojos; maternal great-grandparents, Mercy Jerome and Steve Longie; paternal great-grandparents, Rosalie and Rudolf “Bud” Baer; paternal great-grandparents, Morris and Dorothy Azure. Serving as pallbearers for Bud will be: Morris Azure, Keith Azure, Chad Christianson, Terry Anvik, Lucas Hinojos, and Mynor Aguilar. Serving as Casket Ushers will be: Treyton and Kenyon Martinez. Honorary pallbearers include all family, friends, teachers and the healthcare teams at the Texas Children’s Hospital and Minnesota Children’s Hospital that loved and cared for Bud throughout his lifetime. The Family would like to say a special thank you to the Hospice of Red River Valley Team, Spirit Lake Ambulance and the many friends and family that reached out during this difficult time. Visitation will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, on Friday, Nov. 6 beginning at 5 p.m. with a time of Prayer and Remembrance at 7 p.m. The procession to St. Michael, ND, will leave at 4:30 p.m. on Friday from City Plaza in Devils Lake, ND. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. with Reverend Paul Schuster celebrating the Mass. Bud will be laid to rest in the Azure Family Cemetery, rural St. Michael.