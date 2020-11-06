A Camdenton man was injured Thursday morning in a collision on Highway 54, just east of Doc Ridgeway in Camden County.

A Camdenton man was injured Thursday morning in a collision on Highway 54, just east of Doc Ridgeway in Camden County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that a 2016 Dodge Ram being driven by Christopher Dampier, 46, of Camdenton, struck the rear of a 2013 Chevrolet 3500 being driven by 50-year-old Jorge Perez-De Agreda of Miami, Fla as Perez-De Agreda was attempting to exit onto the shoulder. Dampier was not reported to be wearing a safety device and received minor injuries. He was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by private conveyance. Perez-De Agreda was not reported to have any injuries.

The 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 was totaled towed from the scene and the 2013 Chevrolet 3500 had minor damage and was driven from the scene.