Rolla Public Schools congratulated Rolla Technical Institute's Culinary Arts Program chef and instructor, Carmel Dare, for being selected to join the 2021 class of fellows with the Association for Career and Technical Education.

The Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) National Leadership Fellowship program is designed for Career and Technical Education educators in ACTE and assists individuals in further developing their leadership skills in Career and Technical Education and their involvement in professional associations.

The program also provides an opportunity for CTE educators to become familiar with and participate in the processes used by policymakers in the development and implementation of laws, regulations and other public policies at the local, state and federal levels.

During the program, fellows identify, train and motivate a cadre of leaders who continue to position ACTE as a leader in developing an educated, prepared, adaptable and competitive workforce.

“ACTE Fellowship Program is an instrument to provide professional development, policy knowledge and leadership development. We are excited for Dare as she enters her fellowship and proud to have her representing Rolla Public Schools, Rolla Technical Institute and Career and Technical Education,” Rolla School District staff said in a release on Wednesday.