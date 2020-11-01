Both motorcycles were laid on their sides and skidded to a stop after impact.

A pair of motorcyclists were involved in a crash in Morgan County on Brendell Blvd Saturday afternoon.

Dustin T. Rogers, 31, was driving his 2006 Harley Davidson Softail when he drove into the rear of Franklin D. Rogers, 60, driving his Harley Davidson Wide Glide 1997. Both motorcycles were laid on their sides and skidded to a stop after impact.

Franklin was ejected from the motorcycle and received moderate injuries. He was not wearing a safety device. Dustin was not injured.