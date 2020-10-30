Marcella “Marcie” Kuchar was welcomed into heaven on Oct. 16, 2020, by; her parents, Adam and Jenny Brown; her son, Mark; and her brother, Gil. After a short and courageous battle with cancer.

Marcella “Marcie” Kuchar was welcomed into heaven on Oct. 16, 2020, by; her parents, Adam and Jenny Brown; her son, Mark; and her brother, Gil. After a short and courageous battle with cancer. Marcie was born in Linton, ND, on Feb. 26, 1947. Marcie and her husband, Jim, enjoyed life together, walking the Naples beach, art shows and everything about their life in Florida. Left to remember her memories are; her husband, Jim Kuchar; her son, Marvin Schumacher (Clella); her grandchildren, Alexa Picotte (Nick), Dalton Schumacher (Kendra), Cody Schumacher, Cullen Schumacher, Marshall Schumacher; and her great-grandchild, Wyatt Picotte. Marcie is survived by; her brothers, Ben Brown, Howard Brown (Karen) and Fred Brown (Sally); her sisters, Bernice Beck, Sue Petterson (Keith), Flora Willyard (Wade); her stepchildren, Donald Kuchar (Chrissy), Jodi Adair (Rod), Lisa Crosby (Bryce) and Debra Schlenker (Jared); many nieces and nephews and her many friends in the Pepperwood Condo Association. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the NCH Hospital and Avow Hospice for their excellent care. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Naples, FL, and Memorial Mass at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Linton, ND. May Marcie rest in peace in God’s Kingdom and watch over all of us.