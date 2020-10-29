Taylor Murray and Jason Pemberton went to neighboring rural schools, so they grew up knowing each other. It wasn’t until the beginning of 2019 that they reconnected and have been in love ever since.

Jason graduated from Richland R-IV High School and went to the University of Missouri for three years majoring in Agricultural Economics and minoring in both Animal Science and Agricultural Systems Management. After Taylor graduated from Iberia R-V High she attended State Fair Community College at the Lake for two years to earn an Associate’s Degree. She transferred to the University of Central Missouri for two more years to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Family Consumer Science Education.

In December 2019, Jason proposed at his farm in the same spot that he had asked Taylor to be his girlfriend. In a love letter that he wrote and read out loud, he mentioned that he was going to enjoy spending the rest of his life with Taylor.

“I was not expecting it at all at the time but that comment made me start to wonder,” Taylor recalls. “And sure enough, once he was done reading me the letter, he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. I was speechless for a couple of minutes before I finally said ‘yes.’”

Wanting a wedding close to home, they decided to get married at The Rustic Sunset Wedding Venue in Stoutland. The outdoor barn wedding was the perfect setting to create a rustic-themed wedding.

The couple had planned to go on a cruise for their honeymoon but it got canceled so they ended up going to see their cattle in Oklahoma and Kansas, stopping at interesting places along the way.

Jason currently farms on his family farms in Richland and Stoutland. Taylor is the secretary for Jason’s farm, feed sales and trucking businesses.



