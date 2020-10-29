Daniel J. Rutten, 70, of Rustad, MN, passed away serenely in his home surrounded by family on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Daniel J. Rutten, 70, of Rustad, MN, passed away serenely in his home surrounded by family on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5 - 7 p.m. with a wake service beginning at 7 p.m. in Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour before the service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Moorhead. Masks will be required at both services and social distancing will be observed. The services will be livestreamed onto Daniel’s webpage at www.wrightfuneral.com where a video tribute and online guestbook are also available. Final resting place will be in the Rutten Cemetery, rural Crary, at a later date. Daniel Joseph Rutten was born March 16, 1950, in Devils Lake, ND, to John Jr. and Ellen (Garske) Rutten. He grew up on the family farm in rural Crary, ND, and attended school there. He went to St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Devils Lake for a short time before returning and graduating from Crary High School in 1968. Dan continued to work on the family farm until health issues prevented him from continuing. He married his first wife, Dolores, in June of 1990, and started his own plumbing and heating company. Dolores passed away suddenly in 1992. He later met Mary Drake and relocated to New Rockford, ND, where they were married on July 23, 1994. After a short stay in Grand Forks, ND, Mary and Dan made their home in the Fargo/Moorhead area. Dan took a job with Laney’s in 1997 and worked with them until retiring in 2012. In his free time, Dan enjoyed tinkering on tractors and creating new contraptions. He had a passion for music and was a part of three choirs within St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he and Mary were very active. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He would help anyone who needed it and fixed anything that was broken. Most of all, Dan loved spending time with family. He is survived by; his wife, Mary; stepsons, Adam (Tanya) and John A. Drake; stepdaughter, Angie Drake; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Edith Lueke; sisters-in-law, Ruth Rutten and Peggy Dettmer; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by; his parents; brothers, Leo and Jim Rutten; and his first wife, Dolores. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Joseph’s Parish, Moorhead, MN.