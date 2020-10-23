Matt Guise was working at the Fulton YMCA Monday afternoon when he and several patrons heard a gunshot.

"We all wondered 'what was that?'," Guise recalled. "Then the cop cars started showing up."

They quickly learned that someone had shot a healthy buck deer inside the city limits, not far from the YMCA and the nearby Fulton High School. The poacher left the deer where it dropped, a gunshot wound behind its head.

The brazen killing is the talk of the town of about 12,800 people, just 20 miles east of Columbia. Guise said he hopes whoever killed the deer is quickly caught.

"We hope so," he said.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating the poaching case, which occurred in broad daylight in the area of Industrial and Wood streets.

According to MDC, several witnesses reported hearing the shot, and a reward is being offered for information leading to the the arrest of whoever shot the deer. Anonymous tips can be made through Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111.

Tipsters also can contact Callaway Conservation Agent Steve Kistner at 573-239-8129.