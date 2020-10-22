Stephen Leonard “Steve” Shaw, son of the late Firth & Loretta Shaw (Brady) was born on December 15, 1957 and departed this life on October 15, 2020. At the time of his passing he was sixty-two years and ten months of age.

Steve was preceded in passing by his parents. He is survived by his five children, J.R. Shaw, Kyle Nelson, Robyn Shaw, Kasey Nelson and Bridget Shaw; grandchildren, Desire Nelson, Alex Nelson, Kyler Nelson and Brayden Nelson; and three siblings, Rita & husband Tom Derrington, John & wife Sue Shaw and Bob & wife Jeanette Shaw.

Steve was born and raised in Kanas City, Missouri where he graduated from Center High School. Shortly after graduation, he began working for Union Electric where he remained until his retirement. After his retirement he then started this own construction company; he was truly a jack of all trades. In 2011, after a successful blind date in 2008, he was united in marriage to Tera Schwartz. He was a firm believer in hard work and staying busy but in his free time he truly enjoyed fishing and antique collecting. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m., prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.alleeholmanhowe.com.