Ozark Actors Theatre's Radio Show will feature live music, comedy, mystery and plenty of family friendly Halloween horror.

The Cedar Street Players, the Community Theatre branch of Ozark Actors Theatre, are pleased to present the OAT Radio Show, Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.

Ozark Actors Theatre Managing Director Laura Light said the production promises to be safe and socially distanced at the Cedar Street Playhouse, and will be streamed online in an effort to continue providing live theatre to the community.

Light said at the show, some of residents favorite local OAT celebs will travel back in time to the Golden Age of Radio; a time when the family gathered together around the fire and listened to the astounding new invention — the radio.

Featured members of the cast include Dan Goff, Cindy Beger, Craig Phillips, Pam Wiedner, and Kevin Edwards, with Jo Walter joining in on the keyboard. Directed by St. Louis’s Lee Anne Mathews, who directed OAT’s 2019 production of Mary Poppins.

In order to keep the audience safe with distanced seating, a limited number of tickets will be available for each performance. Light said masks should be worn at all times while in the playhouse.

The performance will also be available for streaming.

Access to streaming and tickets to attend LIVE can be purchased on the OAT website, www.ozarkactorstheatre.org.

Cedar Street Playhouse is located at 701 N. Cedar St., in Rolla.