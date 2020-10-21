Wednesday is the last day to request an absentee or mail-in ballot by mail for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Residents should make sure to complete an application and return it their local election authority by 5 p.m., Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft wrote in a tweet posted Wednesday.

Residents can find the application at https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/ElectionGoVoteMissouri/2020FillableBallotApplication-GeneralElection.pdf.

Phelps County residents will need to return the form to the Phelps County Clerk’s office at 200 N. Main St., Suite 102, in Rolla.