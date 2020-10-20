President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off during portions of Thursday's debate while their rival speaks – but the moderator won't have a mute button as some had speculated.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday it plans to mute the microphones of Trump and Biden as the other gives two-minute opening statements at the beginning of each of six topics during the debate in Nashville.

But the microphones of both candidates will be on during the "open discussion" portion of the 90-minute debate, the commission said. The moderator, Kristen Welker of NBC News, has been tasked with returning any time taken up by interruptions to the other candidate. Welker won't have the ability to cut the microphones during this period if one candidate speaks over the other.

"During the times dedicated for open discussion, it is the hope of the Commission that the candidates will be respectful of each other's time, which will advance civil discourse for the benefit of the viewing public," the commission said in a statement.

The bipartisan commission has faced increasing scrutiny from the Trump campaign to avoid changing the rules, while Biden’s team was hoping for a more ordered second and final debate at Nashville's Belmont University.

The commission said both campaigns this week "again reaffirmed" their agreement to a two-minute, uninterrupted rule to kick off each segment. Turning off the microphones during opening statements of each segment, according to the commission, is meant to "enforce this agreed upon rule."

"We realize, after discussions with both campaigns, that neither campaign may be totally satisfied with the measures announced today," the commission said. "One may think they go too far, and one may think they do not go far enough. We are comfortable that these actions strike the right balance and that they are in the interest of the American people, for whom these debates are held."

After a chaotic first debate on Sept. 29 in Cleveland last month filled with interruptions, particularly from Trump, the commission announced it would be adding "additional tools to maintain order" for future debates. The commission met Monday to finalize changes.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien confirmed Trump will take part in the debate following the changes.

"President Trump is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate," he said.

The Biden campaign declined to comment.

In a letter to the commission earlier Monday, Stepien objected to the commission empowering any individual with the ability to cut off a microphone. He called it "completely unacceptable for anyone to wield such power," and would give "further editorial control of the debate over to the Commission which has already demonstrated its partiality to Biden."

The Trump campaign has been highly critical of the debate commission after it rescheduled the second debate to a virtual format following Trump testing positive for COVID-19. Trump refused to take part and the debate was cancelled.

Stepien also expressed "great concern" over the commission's decision to not have a theme devoted to foreign policy. Instead, the debate themes, as announced by Welker, will be fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

The commission never publicly announced that the final debate would have a foreign policy focus.

But Stepien called it the "long-standing custom" of the commission to make foreign policy central to the final debate. He urged the commission to "recalibrate the topics and return to subjects which had already been confirmed."

"It is completely irresponsible for the commission to alter the focus of this final debate just days before the event, solely to insulate Biden from his own history," he said.

Thursday's debate offers perhaps the final major opportunity for Trump, trailing by double digits nationally in some polls, to change the dynamics of the race. In last month's debate, the president was combative from the beginning, speaking over Biden and arguing with moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News.

As a result of several members of Trump's family in the debate crowd not wearing face masks, the commission reinforced safety protocols, promising to remove audience members who did not wear masks at future debates.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 two days after the debate, prompting the commission to install plexiglass separating Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris at the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate. There are no plans for plexiglass Thursday.

Contributing: Associated Press. Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @Joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mics will be cut for portions of final presidential debate after commission adopts new rules