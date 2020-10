ABLE Senior Center is holding cards for seniors, bingo for seniors and a senior lunch.

Cards for seniors will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, at ABLE Senior Center, 1008 Holloway St., in Rolla.

Bingo for seniors is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Able Senior Center.

The senior lunch drive-through is 11 a.m. Thursday at Rolla Nazarene Church, 1901 E. 10th St., in Rolla. Residents will need to make a reservation for the lunch by calling 364-4357.