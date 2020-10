Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Kristina’s Casa to mark their grand opening.

Holding the scissors is owner Kristina Leininger. She is pictured with her husband, Angelo Leininger and family, Ryan and Vanessa Colòn.

Kristina's Casa is a modern La Bodega in the heart of downtown Rolla featuring Latin groceries, treats and cafe. They are located at 611 N. Pine St. For more information visit http://kristinascasa.square.site/.