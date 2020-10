The burn ban Chief Matt Bramel, of the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, had issued for the entire district has been lifted.

Bramel had issued a temporary burn ban Oct. 14, where area businesses and residents were ordered to conduct open burning of combustible material or flammable combustion liquid per the rules and regulations of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of Environmental Quality, which can be found at https://dnr.mo.gov/pubs/pub2047.htm.