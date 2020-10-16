Olivia "Marie" M. Medearis, age 100, went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2020. Marie worked at Wesley for 25 plus years. Also, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Joe Medearis, her parents, Joseph Harry and Christine Stark, sister Maureen, brothers, Merle, Marvin and Morris.

She is survived by sons, Joseph A. (Kim) Medearis of Sand Springs, Ok, Harry L. (Sharon) Medearis of Choctaw, OK and daughter Sue Lamar of Wichita, sister Margaret Kannady of Joplin, MO, brother Max (Jean) Stark of Springfield, MO, grandchildren Douglas, David and Michelle Lamar, Duane & Jeff Medearis, Amanda Blalack, Amber Medearis-Orth & Kenly Medearis, Shelley Pitzer and Michael Vining, 19 great-grandchildren. Visitation was held from 10am-12pm on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 with a graveside service the same day at 1pm at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in the garden of The Lord's Prayer. The family has requested these services were livestreamed from Resthaven Mortuary & Resthaven Gardens of Memory Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenMortuary/