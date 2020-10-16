...Critical Fire Weather Conditions for Saturday...

.Conditions conducive to the rapid spread of wildland fires will

occur on Saturday. Sustained southerly winds of 20-35 mph with

gusts of 35-50 mph are expected. Winds will be strongest over

southeast Kansas and western Missouri. Afternoon relative humidity

values will fall into the upper teens to mid 20s. Drought

conditions across much of the area and recent low humidity have

resulted in dry fuels.

KSZ073-097-101-MOZ055>058-066>071-077>082-088>097-101>105-171200-

/O.UPG.KSGF.FW.A.0002.201017T1600Z-201018T0000Z/

/O.NEW.KSGF.FW.W.0007.201017T1600Z-201018T0000Z/

Bourbon-Crawford-Cherokee-Benton-Morgan-Miller-Maries-Vernon-

St. Clair-Hickory-Camden-Pulaski-Phelps-Barton-Cedar-Polk-Dallas-

Laclede-Texas-Jasper-Dade-Greene-Webster-Wright-Newton-Lawrence-

Christian-Douglas-Howell-McDonald-Barry-Stone-Taney-Ozark-

216 PM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES...

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND...Sustained winds ranging from 20 to 35 mph with gusts

ranging from 35 to 50 mph. The strongest winds are expected over

southeast Kansas and western Missouri.

* HUMIDITY...Upper teens to mid 20s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.