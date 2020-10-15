Musicians and listeners of all ages and talents and interests are invited.

The Salem Area Arts Council will be hosting a community acoustic jam at the Creative Arts Center behind the Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center in Salem on Saturday, Oct. 24, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Musicians and listeners of all ages and talents and interests are invited. Bring your instrument and play along with the crew, or just come to listen and pat your feet. No talent needed, just enthusiasm. Bluegrass, country, folk, gospel, modern ballads, oldies—you name it, you will probably hear it.

The Salem Area Arts Council said community members will need to be cautious and use safe practices, but gloves and masks are not required, just common sense.

There is no cost but your time. The Creative Arts Center is behind the Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center at 202 S. Main St., in Salem, Highway 19 next door to the Farmers’ Market in Salem. If you need directions or information, please contact (573) 247-0279 or e-mail saac@embarqmail.com.