Dallas DeWayne Welch Sr., 56, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Montana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his home in the loving care of his family and Hospice of the Red River Valley. Mass of Christian Burial for Dallas was on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Reverend Paul Schuster celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery. A procession to St. Michael's Catholic Church left from Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. The Rosary and Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Please keep your safety and health and that of others in mind when attending any of the services. God Bless You for your prayerful support for the family. Dallas DeWayne, son of Henry Nicholas and Frances (Munson) Welch, was born on Oct. 28, 1963, at Kalispell, MT. He spent several years with the family in Eugene, OR, and then returned to Montana and graduated from Poplar High School with the class of 1982. While living in MT, Dallas met Tana Youngman and they were the proud parents of Dallas and Crystal. In 1992, Dallas and his children moved to Devils Lake and called it home where Dallas worked construction, do carpentry and remodeling jobs in the area until health problems forced him to retire. Dallas was truly blessed to meet and marry the love of his life, Terri Longie. They spent many happy years together and were married on Oct. 28, 2006. They combined their families and made a loving home for their children and grandchildren. Dallas was a talented carpenter and in his off-time he enjoyed fishing, billards and playing guitar. He truly treasured spending time with his children and grandchildren, they were so very special to him. Dallas’s loving family include; his wife, Terri; children, Tristian (Daylon) Longie, Crystal (Addison) Welch and Dallas D. Welch Jr.; grandchildren, Taryn, Danica, Angel, KayLynn, Daylon Jr., Tylin and Teri Jean-Dakota, Cali, Lashanda, Julius, Lorenz, Heaven and Love; brother, David Welch; sister, Denise (Raymond) Buckles; aunts, Marlene Hanson and Vicky Jones; brothers-in-law, Robert, Timothy and Tom Longie; many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. He was preceded in death by; his parents; grandchild, Shanika; brothers, Donnie, Michael and Dennis Welch; aunt, Olive “Tiny” Asleson; and parents-in-law, Timothy and Mary Longie Sr. Casket Bearers for Dallas will be: Dallas Welch Jr., Robert Longie, Frank Gourd, Tyler Longie, Daylon White and Addison Lenoir. Honorary Bearers are: David Welch, Tim Longie Jr., Tom Longie Sr., Mitchell Youngman, Roy “Junior” Deleon, BJ Adams, Everett Comer Jr. and Galen Greybear.