Submitted: THANK YOU KNIGHTS OF ST PATRICK'S!!!! Knights Joe Brown & Pat Haggerty, presenting to Jim Nevins, the Director of Community for Christ Outreach Center in Sunrise Beach, MO with a generous donation of $5000.00, via an anonymous donor. Our profound appreciation goes to the Knights and to the anonymous benefactor, for their generosity!! God Bless!