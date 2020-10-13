Twila Jane Lamrose, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend began her journey to the Spirit World on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Fargo, ND.

Twila Jane Lamrose, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend began her journey to the Spirit World on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Fargo, ND. Services for Jane will include visitation at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, ND, on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 2 until 6 p.m. with a time of prayer at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Paul Schuster celebrating the Mass. The procession to St. Michael, ND, on Friday, will leave at 9 a.m. from City Plaza in Devils Lake. Jane will be laid to peaceful rest with her daughter, Misty Yali, in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery. Because of COVID-19, please come to the Tekakwitha Center, following the burial for a meal-to-go. Thank you for your love and support. Urn Bearers will be: Austin Lamrose, Anthony Carmona, Trey Carmona and Xavier Balboa. Honorary Bearers will be: Pam Hopkins, Kevin Yali, Melody Christianson, Dorothy Lambert, Plum and Butch Lohnes, Loretta Delorme, Viola Delorme, Debbie Morin, Jay Demarrias, Jay Robertson, Oralia Diaz, Liz Perris, Rose Perris and Tommy Boy Perris, Jessica Gilliam, Jamey Jetty, Sharon Tester, Lorna Brownshield, Ricky and Diane Balboa, Stacy Thumb and the late Julius Rainbow Jr. and all her many relatives and friends. Twila Jane Lamrose, the daughter of Genevieve Jetty and Cap Lamrose, was born on Feb. 16, 1952, in Fort Totten, ND. Jane grew up at St. Michael’s and the Devils Lake area. She attended schools at St. Michael and Grand Forks, ND. Jane worked various jobs for the Spirit Lake Tribe in her younger years; she was a supervisor at Sioux Manufacturing for several years. Jane was only 18 when her mother passed away and Jane took on a huge responsibility of taking care of the five younger siblings per her Mom’s request, to avoid them from being put into the system. She was the best mother/sister one could ask for. Jane met the love of her life, the late Richard Perris. They made their home at St. Michael’s from 1995-2012. They were together for 17 years until his passing in 2012. Jane loved to sing and socialize. She always had something crazy to say to cheer you up. Her favorite was Al Green and Rod Stewart, and she was our Maggie May. She loved watching paranormal/supernatural shows, Vampire Diaries, scary shows. She loved wearing her hats or dew rags to hide her hairdo. She was a unique, loveable, funny woman. AKA, Jungle Jane! She loved her family very much! Jane will be greatly missed, forever loved and forever in the hearts of her family, including; her daughter, Carla (father Hank Cavanaugh) (Art) Carmona, St. Michael, ND; son, Donald Yali Jr. (father Donald Yali Sr.) Devils Lake; stepson, Jeff Jensen (father Richard Perris) Chicago, IL; her grandchildren, Austin, Anthony, Trey, Alycia, Genevieve, Daylin, Xavier, Miguel, Patience and Kaden; great-grandchildren, Anthony Jr., Meteo, Nova, and Brayden; aunt, Gloria Jetty; sisters, Elaine Robinson, Gail Nash, Debbie Morin and Julie Creed; many dear nephews, nieces and their families. Welcoming her home will be; her mother, Genevieve Jetty Nash; her father, Cap Lamrose; daughter, Misty Yali; sisters, Lillian Lamrose, Sandra Miller, Francine Lamrose and Tammie Putnam; brother, Tom Nash; aunts, Doris Morin, Betty Morin, Beatrice Abrahamson and Marie Baker; uncle, Dave (Vivian) Jetty; nephews, Aaron Nash, Todd Belgarde Jr., Craig Dean Carlson; nieces, Cassie McKay, Della Felix, and beloved Richard “Chili’ Perris; and other dear family members.