This week Camdenton Schools and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Jeremy Coffelt, a seventh grade math teacher from Camdenton Middle School. Aware of our need for improvement in seventh grade math, Jeremy has immersed himself in the standards, curriculum, and assessments. He has developed engaging strategies that combine traditional mathematical practices with technology and the feedback from his students has been tremendous. Students describe Mr. Coffelt as caring and kind. They say that he communicates with them and takes time to explain mathematical concepts. Mr. Coffelt spends a great deal of his time out of the classroom volunteering for extra duties including supervision at extra-curricular events. Mr. Coffelt workes very hard to exceed all expectations for his various positions. People like Jeremy make Camdenton Schools and particularly Camdenton Middle School an exceptional place to get an education. And that is why Jeremy Coffelt is the Camdenton Schools/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.