Leeds Public Schools announced Oct. 11 via its Facebook page that it will be transitioning to Phase 3 of its Health and Safety plan after positive COVID-19 cases were reported at the school.The school district said that it would start Phase 3 Oct. 12 and will return to school Oct. 26.

Leeds Public Schools announced Oct. 11 via its Facebook page that it will be transitioning to Phase 3 of its Health and Safety plan after positive COVID-19 cases were reported at the school.The school district said that it would start Phase 3 Oct. 12 and will return to school Oct. 26.

Oct. 12 will act as a pick up day for students to pick up supplies from the school needed for the next two weeks from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This includes textbooks, electronic devices and learning packets.

All students are recommended to stay home during the two week period as contact tracing continues and test results continue to come to the schools knowledge. In addition to all classes being moved online for the next two weeks in the district, all Benson County athletics have been postponed for the next two weeks.

Four games fall under postponement for the Benson County volleyball team. Oct. 12 at Maddock High School versus Drayton/Valley-Edinburg, Oct. 20 versus. Rolette/Wolford at Leeds High School, Oct. 22 at Dunseith High School, and Oct. 24 at Langdon Area High School. This is the second time the Langdon game will be postponed as Langdon had its own quarantine between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5.

For Benson County Football, the team had two more games left in its schedule at Dunseith on Oct. 13 and at North Star on Oct. 16. Both those games fall under the postponement period. This is the second time the Dunseith game has been postponed as the original date of Oct. 2 had been postponed.

Benson County athletics operates as a co-op between Leeds High School and Maddock High School. Maddock High School has not announced if they will be moving into Phase 3 of its Health and Safety plan or if exposure has been reported at the school.

Benson County athletics is the seventh area athletic program to be impacted by positive cases and/or exposure within its program. Devils Lake volleyball, Nelson County athletics, Langdon Area volleyball, New Rockford-Sheyenne athletics and Four Winds athletics have previously had to quarantine for two weeks after exposure to COVID-19. North Star High School remains the only area program to not report any COVID-19 exposure within its athletic program or public school system.

Jack Williams covers Lake Region sports and general news for The Devils Lake Journal. Contact him via email at JGWilliams1@gannett.com, on Twitter @jackgwilliams or phone at 701-662-2127.