Our beautiful mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Bernice Cavanaugh-John, Carry's A Good Banner Woman “Wapaha Waste Yuha Win” of Fort Totten, ND, began her heavenly journey on Oct. 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Our beautiful mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Bernice Cavanaugh-John, Carry's A Good Banner Woman “Wapaha Waste Yuha Win” of Fort Totten, ND, began her heavenly journey on Oct. 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at the St Michael’s Church in St Michael, ND, on Saturday, Oct. 10. The procession to the St. Michael’s Church will leave City Plaza in Devils Lake, ND, at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Serving as Casket Bears are Dennis Graywater, Daniel "Boyd" Herman, Jason Greene, Carl “Sparky” McKay Jr., Waylon “Bud” Shaw, Wylie Redwing, Vinson Littleghost, Julian Cavanaugh, Scott Cannon, Mitch Omen and John Lohnes. Bernice was born on Jan. 31, 1946, in Twin Tree Township on the Cavanaugh homestead rural Sheyenne, ND. Bernice was raised on the Spirit Lake Reservation and graduated High School from St Mary’s Academy in Devils Lake, in 1964. Bernice graduated college with her two-year degree from Haskell University in 1966. Bernice began her career in Washington, DC, with the State Department. She was stationed in Bangkok, Thailand, and Manila, Philippines. She relocated to Alaska in 1974 and worked for the BIA in Fairbanks where she met the love of her life Edward Charles John. They had two sons, Christopher and Anthony Cavanaugh. In 1982 Bernice and Edward moved back to St. Michael where they raised their family and were married in 1995. Bernice retired in 2018 from Cankdeska Cikana Community College after 33 years of dedicated service. Bernice was a member of the St. Michael's Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially enjoying the company of her grandchildren. In her younger years she enjoyed riding horseback and worked hard on the family farm. She was a member of the Honors Society in High School. She was Miss Fort Totten in 1963. Bernice enjoyed doing yard work, gardening and just being outdoors. Her hobbies were, reading, doing puzzles, watching movies, quilting and playing with the kids. Bernice also enjoyed daily phone calls with her sisters. Bernice is survived by; sons, Christopher (Lora Greybear) and Anthony; grandchildren, Karaleigh, Julian, Dominique, MaryJane, Chaz, Eden, Kimara and Konnor Kruz; sister, Ramona (Ron Eagleman) Cannon; brother, Peter Dauphinais Jr.; sister-in-law, Aileen Littleghost; aunt, Laverne (Larry) Sullivan; adopted sister, Debbie Jetty; godchild, Riley Smith; several nieces and nephews also survive. Bernice was preceded in death by; her parents, Dennis and Susie; husband, Edward Charles John; brothers, William Ambrose Littleghost, Benedict Littleghost, Herbert Rainbow and Duane Cavanaugh; sisters, Angie Littleghost-Shaw, Janice McKay and Ernestine Herman. Serving as Honorary Bearers are: Father John Cavanaugh, Jolene (Ray Greene) Crosswhite, Robin and Duane Smith, Jen and Wayne Black, Dixie Omen, Marnie and Joseph Lawrence, Emmy Littlewind, Sheila (Todd) Belgarde, Corrine Shaw, ReNa Lohnes, Frances Halsey, Torchy Greene, Lori Navarette, Duane Jackson Sr., Cynthia Lindquist, Helen Jacobs, Johnny and Kristy Gaking, Loretta Hall, Mary Swigert, Chuck Longie and all of her many dear friends and relatives. A special thanks to Father Chuck Leute of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Spirit Lake Health Nurses and Spirit Lake Ambulance.