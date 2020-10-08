Students of Missouri University of Science and Technology’s arts, languages, and philosophy department will present a two-part interactive Zoom play this October that allows attendees to create their own stories.

“Stepping into a Phantom Punch – Volume One” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17. “Volume Two” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24. All performances will be presented via Zoom. Attendees must take a survey online at alp.mst.edu/news-and-events in order to receive the Zoom links for the performances.

“Stepping into a Phantom Punch” tells a story about several people dealing with crises during a pandemic. Tim’s little brother goes missing, and he must explore a darker side of video games to find him. Luce is close to failing school and must find a way to pass her classes. David wants everyone to enjoy the chaos of living, and Alex is tired of being ignored. This play will contain adult situations and language, and references predatory behavior towards minors within video game culture.

“It's going to be a piece that resonates with students and community members alike, especially anyone with children or siblings who play online games,” says Taylor Gruenloh, assistant teaching professor of theatre at Missouri S&T. “And, I would say that it's unlike anything happening in virtual theatre right now.”

Scenes range from five to eight minutes in length and audience members will be able to choose which characters to follow from one scene to the next.

For more information about the performance, contact Gruenloh at gruenloht@mst.edu.