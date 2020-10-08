The Lawrence County Health Department has announced the deaths of 9 Lawrence County residents. This brings the total to 15. All were associated with long term care and had underlying health conditions that were complicated by COVID-19.

In a statement from the health department, officials said: "These announcements are always difficult to make and we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of these loved ones. Please understand it is never our intention to keep this information secret. We have specific procedures in place we have to follow to ensure everything is done properly and it can cause a delay. We ask the public not to forget we are still in the midst of a Pandemic and to continue taking precautions."