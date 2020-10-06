Neosho, MO — Cotti Foods is excited to announce the grand opening of the newly remodeled Wendy’s in Neosho, MO. To celebrate this event, the first 200 customers will receive a free small frosty on Saturday, October 10th!

The new Wendy’s experience combines the compelling exterior design, bright dining areas, and Wi-Fi to provide an enjoyable and comfortable environment for guests. The 2,701-square-foot restaurant also has a drive-thru and a dining room that can seat 58 people. A Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage dispenser that features over one hundred combinations including the Wendy’s exclusive flavors: Berry Different Root Beer, Cherry Cream and Orange Cream Sodas is also available.

“The refreshing new look is part of our continued effort to redefine the restaurant experience while still delivering friendly service and great tasting food at an affordable price,"said Cotti Foods’ CEO, Peter Capriotti II.

Be sure to join Wendy’s in celebrating the newly remodeled Neosho location with a free small Frosty for the first 200 customers on Saturday, October 10th!

Wendy's is located at 715 South Neosho Boulevard.

About Cotti Foods

Located in California, Cotti Foods Corporation is a third-generation family restaurant business that currently owns and operates 84 Taco Bells, 106 Wendy’s and 4 Pieology restaurants across the U.S. The Cotti Foods story began in 1967 with the purchase of a Taco Bell by Peter Capriotti Sr. His son, Peter, purchased his first restaurant in 1982 and began the same trajectory. The two joined forces in 1996 and created Cotti Foods Corporation.

For employment opportunities please visit the Wendy’s Neosho location at 715 S. Neosho Blvd. near Great Southern Bank or go to www.CottiWendys.com.