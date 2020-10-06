Patricia Ann (Hutson) Arnce, age 68, passed away peacefully at her home on October 4, 2020, following an eight year battle with cancer. She was born July 17, 1952 in St. Louis, Missouri to the Late Roy and Imogene (Barrow) Hutson. Pat moved to the Joplin area in 1966 after the death of her parents to live with family. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1970. On July 24, 1970, she married Don Arnce and shared 50 years and raised two children together. Her faithful work ethic can be seen through her employment for over 30 years as an Insurance Coordinator for Dr. Dixon’s office, only retiring due to her illness. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, attending in Neosho, and was a member of Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer Survivors of Neosho. Pat found joy spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. Pat is survived by her husband Don; her children, Billy Arnce and wife Christy of Carl Junction, Missouri and Jeanne Fenske and husband Chris of Neosho, Missouri; and four grandchildren, Taylor and Trevor Arnce and Carter and Caleb Fenske. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Hutson. A Memorial visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5-7pm, at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho. The cremains will be interred at a private family service. The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

