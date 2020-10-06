Bernadette “Bernie” Mary Manning Kitsch, 95, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of the Garske, ND, area passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake.

Bernadette “Bernie” Mary Manning Kitsch, 95, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of the Garske, ND, area passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a time of prayer and sharing at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, rural Webster, ND, immediately following the funeral Mass. Please consider your safety and health and that of others when attending any of the services. The family thanks you for your many kindnesses and prayerful support and invites you to join them for fellowship at the Parish Center at 1 p.m. following the graveside service. Bernadette Mary was born on Dec. 23, 1924, at home in Hansboro, ND, the daughter of Randy and Mary (Stapleton) Manning. She attended school in Hansboro until her senior year. She then attended Cando High School, graduating with the class of 1942. She continued her education at the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Devils Lake, graduating in 1945. Bernie was united in marriage to John Thomas “Tom” Kitsch on March 24, 1947, in Las Vegas, NV. They lived on a family farm near Garske most of their lives and raised their six children. Tom passed away on Sept. 24, 1993. Bernie loved life on the farm, where she could enjoy the beauty of nature, and tend her beautiful flower gardens. She was a fantastic cook, and always made sure that the family favorites were on the table whenever they came to visit. She was an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church, the Altar Society and taught CCD. She also enjoyed membership in the Homemakers Club. Bernie faithfully kept a daily journal of activities and events for many, many years and this “story” of her life is truly treasured by her family. Bernie’s loving family include; her children - daughter, Lana Hood of Holman, WI; sons, Doug (Elizabeth) Kitsch, Bradenton, FL, and Kelly (Connie) Kitsch of Jamestown, ND; daughter-in-law, LeDonna Kitsch, Burlington, IA; eleven grandchildren, Dara (Chad) Bartels, Holman, Randy Soper, Waterloo, IA, Justin (Peggy) Kitsch, Washington, DC, Jodi (Steve) Pederson, Minot, ND, Kasey Kitsch, Fargo, ND, Alex (Jena) Kitsch, Moorhead, MN, Megan (Nolan) Wahl, Jamestown, Douglas Kitsch Jr., Kissimmee, FL, Tracy (Bruce) Taylor, Cedar Rapids IA, Fonda (JT) Mueller, Breckenridge, CO, and Cammie (Jeff) Hartman, Muscatine, IA; 15 great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Harley, Jayden, Melissa, Maggie, Max, Lexie, Chloe, Jaye, Rhett, Reece, Ryker, Wren, Sloan and Isley; two great-great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Finley; many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Tom; sons, Randy, Jack and Kim Kitsch; grandson, Chad Soper; great-grandson, Christian Cockrum; son-in-law, Ron Hood; brothers, J.R. Manning and Virgo Manning; and sister, May Winskill. Casket Bearers will be: Justin, Alex and Kasey Kitsch, Randy Soper, Jeff Richards and Rhett Pederson. Honorary Bearers will be: Doug Kitsch Jr. and Fonda Mueller. Reading the Scriptures Tracy Taylor and Dara Bartels and Eucharistic Gift Bearers will be Cammie Hartman, Megan Wahl and Jodi Pederson.