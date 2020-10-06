Forever Loved, Forever Missed, Always in our hearts. Andrew “Andy” Joseph Chaske (Wahinkpe Wikcemna “Ten Arrows”), 20, began his earthly journey April 1, 2000, in Devils Lake, ND.

Forever Loved, Forever Missed, Always in our hearts. Andrew “Andy” Joseph Chaske (Wahinkpe Wikcemna “Ten Arrows”), 20, began his earthly journey April 1, 2000, in Devils Lake, ND. He began his journey to the spirit world Sept. 29, 2020, in Crow Hill, ND. Visitation was Friday at 5 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. all at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Michael, ND. Friends that joined the procession from New Rockford to St. Michael gathered on the St. Jerome’s road, Fort Totten, ND, prior to 4:15 p.m. Funeral Service was held Saturday, October 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Michael with Fr. Paul Schuster officiating. Special Music: All drum groups. Burial was held at the St. Jerome’s Catholic Cemetery, Fort Totten. Andrew Joseph “Andy” Chaske was born April 1, 2000 in Devils Lake, to John Chaske Jr. and Bonnie Birdsbill. Andy grew up living with his grandparents John and Ramona Chaske, whom he loved so very much, in the Crow Hill area, along with his brother Lathan (some with their father, John Jr.) They traveled to many states and seen many wonderful sights. The most memorable trip was to Niagara Falls. Andy was always known for his upbeat attitude, kind heart, compassion for others and being very blunt when it came to telling those he cared about how it was. Andy spent a lot of time with his sister Nikya, watching and making videos on Facebook/TicTok. He always had a smile on his face and a shoulder to lean on for those that crossed paths with him. Andy is survived by; his mother, Bonnie Birdbill; siblings, Lathan Chaske, Jerome Elk Jr. and twins - Nikalus and Nikya Elk.; grandparents, John and Ramona Chaske, Dallas and Renita Delorme, Janice Feather, Roger Feather, Tom Lee, Kevin Lawrentz, Ronnie Mckay, Anna Mckay, Zeta Mckay, Lorraine “Josie” Mckay, Corby Mckay, Kenny Mckay, Murray Mckay, Busty Mckay; Lathan (Sherea and daughters) Chaske; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Andy was preceded in death by; his father, John Chaske Jr.; aunt, Missy Chaske; uncle, John Feather Jr.; grandmothers, Bonita “Bunz” Feather and Barbara Mckay; many grandfathers too numerous to mention; most recently, Winfield Chaske Sr. who left for the Spirit world on the same day as Andy. Casket Bearers: Lathan Chaske, Jerome Elk Jr., Nikalus Elk, Landon Buckelk, Alden Mckay, Mervil Littlewind, Joran Mckay, Dante Whitebuffalo. Honorary Bearers: Cherise Robertson and Cassius, Alexis DeMarce, Cali Dubois, Tianna Dubois, Larissa Dunn, Lilly Hunt, Anissa Delorme and family, Colleen Anderson and family, Misty Davis and family, Sylvia Buckelk and family, Miranda Greybear and family, Lynell Greybear, John Dunn, and family, Angie Feather and family. As Andrew was known and loved by so many, near and far, we could not mention them all. Special thanks to Spirit Lake Ambulance Service, Spirit Lake Police Department, and all those who showed their care and concern for our Andy. Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.