As the Columbia school district considers how and when to bring students back, some parents who have had enough are leaving the district.

As of Tuesday, 64 more students had left the district than in the same period last school year, said district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark

Of those, 20 students had been transferred to private schools in state and one to a private school out of state. By this point in fall 2019, seven had been transferred to a private school in state and one out of state.

So far this year, 52 students have been transferred to home school while the number last year was 16.

Sixty students are attending another Missouri school district where their parents moved, while last year the number was 34.

"We can’t say that every one of the students who moved to home school in state or to a private school in state are related to COVID," Baumstark said. "We have a number that opt for this each year. We do have 64 more students making an enrollment change to move or withdraw from CPS this year during the first two weeks of school as compared to the first two weeks of school last year."

Other parents, fed up by the delay and changing plans, have considered withdrawing their children.

Lisa Dodds, who has a son in fifth grade at Paxton Keeley Elementary School, said she and her husband researched private schools over the summer.

They looked at Columbia Independent School and and Christian Fellowship School.

"We took a tour of Christian Fellowship School," Dodds said. "I paid a deposit and took a day off from work."

They decided the school wasn’t the right fit for their son, she said.

"I love Columbia Public Schools," she said. "I don’t like what’s happening now."

What’s happening now is the district is considering phasing in the return of students, with youngest students returning to classrooms first. A special meeting of the school board is scheduled for Monday, where the administration will update the board on the plan.

As it stands now, the plan would bring pre-kindergarten through second grade students back to classrooms first part-time. Students in those grades with special education plans would be in school four days a week.

Under the first phase, students in career and technical education programs also would return part-time.

Phase 2 would bring students in grades 3-5 into classrooms part-time. Phase 3 would include middle school students and phase 4 would bring in high school students.

It is the latest version of a fall attendance plan and the numerous changes are among the issues frustrating some parents.

Before the current plan, the school district established a return plan based on thresholds, with in-person five days, part-time in person and online, or all online as options based on COVID-19 caseloads.

The caseload has been below 50 per 10,000 people within the district since Sept. 21, which was to have been the level at which all students return to school part-time and learn from home part-time under what the district calls its hybrid model.

Before that, the school district asked parents to choose whether their children would attend school in person or online, with 80 percent of parents choosing the in-person option.

The original plan was to start school on Aug. 24, but the school board delayed the start until Sept. 8, with all students online because of high caseloads of COVID-19.

The first day was marked by technical difficulties, with parents and students not being able to log on to their devices issued by the school district.

Stephanie Day moved to Columbia from New Mexico the day after schools reopened fully there. Her oldest daughter is in kindergarten.

"I’m trying to help her while my two younger children run around crazy," Day said.

She also works from home as a paralegal, but when trials restart, she will need to return to the office, she said.

"It’s very complicated juggling everything at once," Day said.

She has to help her daughter log on to the Zoom link, but she said once logged in, her daughter knows how to unmute herself when the teacher calls on her.

It might be time for her youngest child’s nap, or lunch for the middle child. There also are errands.

She has considered private school, but said she hasn’t had time to research those options and she feels invested in Columbia Public Schools.

Dodds and Day are members of the Facebook group CoMo Parents for In Seat School, which on Friday had 574 members. It was started by Kelly Hoover. She has a fifth-grader at home, who she said is miserable with the online option.

"He’s stressed out," Hoover said of her son. "He gets upset."

When asked about the parents organizing, Baumstark said the district is listening to and welcomes all opinions.

Hoover organized Tuesday’s meeting at Smithton Park to develop strategies about ways to put pressure on the school district to reopen fully. Letter-writing, phone calls, emails and protests were discussed.

Her internet service isn’t great and the connection is frequently dropped, Hoover said.

Her family examined private school over the summer, with the uncertainty, she said.

"We didn’t want to pay for private school," she said. "Our tax dollars are going to public education."

It was the introduction of the hybrid plan and attending a parent-teacher association meeting where it was apparent that no one understood the plan, that convinced Amy Salladay to remove her sixth-grade son from the school district. Her daughter, who is in third grade, remains in Columbia schools.

Her son is enrolled in MOCAP, the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program, with courses from Mizzou Academy. It is self-paced and doesn’t require difficult-to-use applications.

"You can work through your program at your own pace," Salladay said. "There’s more flexibility with Mizzou Academy."

Her son continues to receive special education services through Columbia schools, she said.

Her daughter, in elementary school, receives online education with assistance of Mizzou Academy. Her daughter also is on a special education plan, she said.

It’s difficult to determine what is happening with the school district from week to week, she said.

"I don’t think any of us know what the Columbia Public Schools plan is," Salladay said.

The school district is inconsistent, changing the matrix for returning students to classroom whenever they want, said parent John Potter.

Potter has participated in protests outside school board meetings and was at Tuesday’s meeting. He and his wife have children in kindergarten, third grade and sixth grade.

"My wife works from home on the computer," Potter said. "I have to stay home during the day with the kids. We just had to completely redo our schedule."

They have considered private school, but rejected the idea.

"We rely on the schools to educate our kids and we pay for it" in taxes, Potter said.

On the charge of inconsistency, Baumstark said the district from the beginning has said it needs to be flexible and adjust to conditions as they are at the time.

"We are no different than any other school district dealing with the pandemic," Baumstark said. "It looks different in every community. We have said from the beginning we are thankful to our families and to the community for being flexible in a very difficult and unpredictable time."

Another dissatisfied parent is John Roodhouse. An attorney, he submitted a Sunshine request seeking all material Superintendent Peter Stiepleman and Board of Education members used to craft the district’s policy related to COVID-19.

He revised his request after Baumstark placed a cost estimate of $14,562 on his initial request.

"I further request that CPS waive any costs associated with this request because the production of this material is in the public interest," Roodhouse wrote in his revised request.

He included a copy of the ruling in a case lost by the University of Missouri in which the judge ruled that the $82,000 cost estimate placed on a request by the Beagle Freedom project was "tantamount to denying the request."

Roodhouse is acting on his own and doesn’t represent anyone, he said.

"I am a concerned parent of two children that attend CPS," Roodhouse wrote in an email. "The expectation of CPS parents is that our public schools are to be open for our children to attend in person, barring extraordinary circumstances. The operating presumption of CPS administration and the board of education should also be that our schools are to be open for our children. When the CPS school board and administration are seeking such a drastic departure from this accepted expectation and presumption, they bear a very large burden to justify such action. I don’t feel they have made that case here."

The Sunshine request was an attempt get information from the school district to support its decisions.

"Rather than being transparent with the community, they seek to hide this information from the public by requiring a ridiculous deposit of over $14,500," Roodhouse wrote.

Parents are in a good position to push the school district to reopen, Dodds said.

"They are doing the kids a severe injustice," she said.

