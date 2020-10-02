The Adair County Health Department began October with two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The cases belong to a 20-year-old female, infected by community spread, and a 54-year-old male whose case is travel related. That brings the county to 371 total cases, with 27 active.

A 68-year-old county resident was admitted to Boone Hospital in Columbia on Wednesday. Currently, three county residents remain at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, and one is at the Truman VA Hospital in Columbia. None of those individuals have needed a ventilator.

Also on Wednesday, the Kirksville R-III School District learned that an employee of the Weber Transportation Company tested positive for the virus. As a result of the subsequent contact tracing, 11 students from the Early Childhood Learning Center have been quarantined. No district employees have to quarantine.

"While we are saddened that these children are affected in this way, we remain positive that the precautions we have put in place continue to minimize the impact of these events," read a statement on the district’s website.