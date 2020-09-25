Submit Community Claendar items to news@chillicothenews.com.

Pop-up Mobile Food Pantry in Chillicothe

Second Harvest Community Food Bank will be conducting a Pop – Up Mobile Food Bank in Chillicothe on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., or when food runs out. This program is open to the general public, so there are no income guidelines in order to obtain food. The Chillicothe event will be held at the old hospital site at 100 Central Ave.

Hunter Education classes offered in Chillicothe

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a Hunters Education Skills Session class from 4-8 p.m., or 5:30-9:30 p.m., on Oct. 13 in the Litton Center Classroom. Before attending the Skills Session, students will have to complete the Knowledge Session on

their own. This can be done on-line with a $20 charge, or by completing the chapter review questions of the student manual. These manuals are available from the MDC website and

sent by mail, or at the Chillicothe MDC office.

Call Adam Brandsgaard or the Chillicothe MDC office with questions at 660-646-6122.

Online registration is required at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting- trapping/hunter-education-skills-training.