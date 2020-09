Boonville High School recently announced the winners of the September Pirate Pride award. Winners are selected based on outstanding character, achievement, leadership or service to the class or school.

Those selected were: Colby Caton, Wyat Martin, Xavier Flippin, Ariana Maxwell, Ryan Dell, Daylynn Baker, Logan Schildmeier and Austin Bealmer.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a group photo was not taken.