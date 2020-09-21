Marceline R-V alumni and school district is still planning for a Homecoming celebration on Cot. 2.

According to a letter sent out last week by Superintendent Brian Sherrow, the Nursery Rhymes themed parade will be held at 2 p.m., on Oct. 2.

The district along with the Alumni Association and the Linn County Health Department worked together to plan the event, while still practicing social distancing and safety for the health and well being of all.

In the letter, Sherrow noted the following changes:

No bands, groups or organizations from outside the Marceline community will be invited to attend the parade, with the exception of former Marceline High School Homecoming Queen and royalty. Middle and high school football, golf and softball players will not ride on a float, or trailer. The groups will either walk or ride on side-by-sides or golf carts. Age groups will stay together. No handouts form any parade participant will be allowed. Politicians can participate as long as there are no additional campaigners canvassing. The parade route has been extended to allow for social distancing. Social distancing is highly encouraged. The parade will be live-streamed on the district’s website and social media. The homecoming assembly will be limited to students only, however, the event will also be live-streamed.