





Harvest season has begun. Daniel Wieland and Mason Frieling both reported they were shelling their respective fields Sept. 16. Tractors, combines and trucks will soon be on fields and streets, which will slow down traffic. Motorists should be patient while traveling on highways.

BUNCETON VS. RUSSELLVILLE

Bunceton with Prairie Home girls volleyball was back in action Sept. 15.

The Lady Dragons started off on a good note leading in the first set 11 to 3. But Russellville came fighting back and took over the lead. At one point in the first set, Bunceton came alive when Madison Brown returned the ball with a mighty kill but the team just could not seem to get it back. Russellville ended up winning the set 25 to 15.

It was all Russellville the rest of the match with the Lady Indians winning the next two sets 25 to 13 and 25 to 12.

"[We had] disappointing losses against a Russellville team that I honestly felt like we should have beaten," coach Dustin Ray said. "We were missing girls and had to play people out of their rotation, but I didn’t think it would have the impact it did in the game."

Despite this, the team had some good volleys but was unable to cover the spread.

Brown made seven points in the match which included three aces while also getting four attacks, one kill, one block, and one dig. Bella Vaca put three points on the scoreboard while giving nine assists. Kelcy Mullett scored twice and had two digs. Alyssa Welch made one point, attacked once, had two kills, and four digs. Madelynn Myers also made one point, had two attacks, and three digs. Maddie Brandes had four attacks and one block. Alexia Hein attacked twice and had four digs. Hailey Milne also attacked twice and had one dig.

PANTHERS BASEBALL PLAYS PILOT GROVE

The Prairie Home Panthers baseball game played Thursday against Pilot Grove in Bunceton.

"We played a tough game tonight where we only gave up one earned run," coach Trevor Huth said. "We threw the ball well on the mound tonight, while throwing seven different guys out there for one game."

Play was good, but the team still needs to clean up its defense, he said.

"Giving up four unearned runs isn't going to win you very many ball games but we will learn from it and move on," Huth said.

The team played two games Friday against New Bloomfield and Vienna

"We really didn't wake up until late," Huth said. "[We have to] come out punching first and be the aggressor, instead of sitting back and waiting too long. In both games we just need to get the little things put together and get working together."

NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY INDUCTS MEMBERS

The Randy J. Wieland Memorial Chapter of Bunceton High School National Honor Society held its ceremony Friday for new inductees.

Members of the NHS from last year are President Madelynn Myers, Vice President Jason Burnett, Secretary Maddie Brandes, Treasurer Alyssa Welch, and Historian Haylee Rose. They spoke about the characteristics of being a member of the National Honor Society: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

New inductees for this year are Emily Breece, Alexia Hein, Kylee Myers, Garrison Parkhurst, Carter Taylor, and Isabella Vaca. The Society's faculty advisor is Belinda Thompson. Following the ceremony, a reception was held to welcome the new inductees.

LORD’S ACRE DAY DINNER

The Bunceton Federated Church will hold its Lord's Acre Day dinner and auction on Saturday.

The freewill donation dinner will be a carry-out meal. You will have the choice of chicken wings, ham, and/or meatballs. Sides for the meal include green beans, corn, hash brown casserole, dinner rolls and choice of pie for dessert.

Meal services starts 11 a.m. and goes through 1 p.m. The auction will begin at 1 p.m.. There are hand-sewn quilts on the auction along with garden vegetables, craft items, homemade pies, and other items donated to the church for the auction. Social distancing will be observed so everyone can enjoy the day safely.

TRUNK OR TREAT

The Bunceton Community Betterment Association will hold its Trunk-or-Treat events 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Treats will only be offered outside the building. A photo opportunity is available in front of the caboose by Bunceton City Hall.