A driver from Knob Noster was seriously injured after crashing in an attempt to avoid a collision.

Dana M. Thorsen, 55, was driving his 2009 Kawasaki Vulcan Saturday night when he attempted to avoid a collision on Horseshoe Bend Parkway and overturned the vehicle. He was seriously injured in the crash. The vehicle was moderately damaged.

Thorsen was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. He was transported to Lake Regional Hospital.