Tim Taylor, the Republican candidate for state representative in the 48th district will hold a spaghetti fundraising dinner 5-7 p.m. Sunday. at the Zion Activity Center in Bunceton.

Special guests will be State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

A freewill donation will be collected. Guests should rsvp by emailing timtaylormo48th@gmail.com or calling 660-888-0995.