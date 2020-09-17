The Adair County Public Library will start offering browsing appointments beginning on Sept. 21.

Patrons must call ahead to schedule a time and the library will let six to eight people in at a time for half-hour appointments. Visitors can browse, select materials, and check out, and will also be able to use scanning, copying, and faxing services.

Masks are required for people older than 8 and encouraged for kids younger than that. Curbside pickup will be the only option for people not wearing masks.

The library is using the COVID-19 tracker on Complete Family Medicine’s website as guidance. Browsing and computer appointments will continue as long as Kirksville stays at Level 2. The library will go back to curbside service only if that level rises or will loosen restrictions if the level drops.

"We want to see our patrons, we need our patrons and staff to stay safe," said Library Director Jami Livingston in a press release. "Please follow social distancing guidelines and other health precautions as you come to the library. Stay home if you are sick. Wear your mask, we do have disposable ones available for patrons if they need one."