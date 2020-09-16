The Miller County Health Center has confirmed the fourth and fifth deaths related to COVID.

"It is with deep sorrow the Miller County Health Center must report two additional deaths of Miller County residents diagnosed with COVID-19. No further information will be given to protect the privacy of the families.



The Miller County Health Center continues to get new cases of COVID-19 reported for Miller County. Currently, we have a total of 397 cases, of which 64 remain active.



The Miller County Health Center strongly encourages the use of masks when one cannot distance themselves from others. We wear masks to protect our friends, family, and neighbors, especially those that are at a greater risk of complications from the virus.



Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is directed to isolate in their home and not go to work, school, or anywhere in public. The Miller County Health Center shall investigate thoroughly, either notify personally or partner with the business’s management or school’s administration to notify all close contacts to quarantine, monitor for fever and other symptoms, and discuss testing options.

It remains very important that each and every one of us continues to practice preventative measures to help keep the spread of communicable diseases to a minimum. These measures include: social distancing, proper use of masks, proper hand-washing, no touching of the face, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and avoid sick people, or if sick yourself, stay home and call your health care provider. This includes fever of 100.4 or greater, any symptoms that are similar to a cold or flu, diarrhea, and a loss of sense of taste or smell, no matter how mild the symptom.



The Miller County Health Center has taken and will continue to take the necessary precautions to keep our community safe. We will continue to diligently monitor for COVID-19 cases and perform contact tracing. We strongly encourage, if you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before seeking care or call the toll-free hotline at 877-435-8411. Every healthcare provider offers the COVID-19 test, including Lake Regional, Capital Region, SSM, Boone Hospital, and Central Ozarks Medical Center clinics throughout the county.



Currently, Central Ozarks Medical Center is offering FREE drive-through community testing without the need for a doctor’s order or symptoms. This service is available from 5-7 pm at their Osage Beach clinic on Tuesdays, Richland on Wednesdays, and Camdenton on Thursdays (centralozarks.org).



We will continue to update our website’s dashboard with the number of reported cases, number of active cases, and very basic demographics at millercountyhealth.com. We will not issue a press release for every newly reported case."