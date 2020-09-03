Editor’s note: This story has been updated.

A Warrenton resident was severely injured Wednesday when the moped he was driving was struck head-on by a SUV on West Green Meadows Road, a news release from the Columbia Police Department stated.

Nicholas B. Schneider, 21, of Warrenton, was traveling west on Green Meadows Road near Troyer Drive when the 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Hannah I. Jawad, 21, of Columbia, traveling east, crossed the center line and struck Schneider's Boom 49cc moped scooter. Schneider was thrown from his moped and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Neither Jawad nor her passenger, Jordan A. Farrar, 24, of Columbia, were injured.

The release stated that the crash remains under investigation.