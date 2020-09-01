A Camdenton man was seriously injured and charged with driving while intoxicated after a collision on Route A Monday evening, just east of Prairie Rose Drive.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Jacob Oestreich, 31, of Camdenton was heading east on Route A in a 2003 Harley Davidson XLH883 when he crossed the center of the roadway in an attempt to pass a vehicle. The motorcycle began to skid and struck another eastbound vehicle, a 2000 Toyota Rav 4 driven by Kayla Wilson, 20, of Montreal. Oestreich, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, was ejected in the process. He was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital and Wilson, who was wearing a safety device, was not reported to have any injuries.

In addition to the DWI charge, Oestreich was also charged with driving with a revoked license, owning or operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and operating a motorcycle without a valid license.

The motorcycle was listed as totaled and the Toyota Rav 4 was reported to have extensive damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Office and the Linn Creek Police Department.