A trio of injuries were reported from a collision at U.S. Highway 50 and Highway 5 in Morgan County Sunday afternoon.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Destiny Schaumburg, 18, of Lake Ozark, stopped at a stop sign heading south in a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse and failed to yield to an oncoming westbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 50. The 2002 Pontiac Montana, being driven by Shelbie Stafford of Eldon, 30, struck Schaumburg's vehicle.

Schaumburg was seriously injured and taken by MU Transport to University Hospital in Columbia. Stafford and a male passenger, Adrian Patterson of Tuscumbia, 29, were both moderately injured. Patterson was taken by ambulance to Bothwell Hospital in Sedalia and Stafford was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City. All three people involved in the accident were reported to be wearing safety devices.

Both vehicles were totaled and were towed from the scene.